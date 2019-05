Regarding the May 14 Metro article “A nun cites ‘commandment of love’ in accepting same-sex unions”:

As a 1962 graduate of Georgetown Visitation, I am proud of Sister Mary Berchmans and the strong women of the Visitation Convent who “came out” on this issue. The church teaches that we are all God’s children made in His image and should be treated with dignity and respect, and that is exactly what they did. Hallelujah!

Babe Healy King, Washington