“We followed the president’s orders,” he testified. And in defining “we,” he implicated Vice President Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and Energy Secretary Rick Perry, among others, as knowing of or participating in the attempt to coerce Ukrainian officials into fabricating dirt on Trump’s potential Democratic opponent in the coming election, Joe Biden.

There was an actual rogue actor orchestrating this outrageous shakedown attempt — Rudolph W. Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer. From Sondland and other witnesses, we learned that the officials whose job was managing relations with Ukraine resented having to follow Giuliani’s lead. But they did so anyway.

Sworn testimony before the House Intelligence Committee has revealed a clear quid pro quo that amounts to bribery: Newly elected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would not get the release of nearly $400 million in military aid or a White House meeting with Trump unless Zelensky announced an investigation of Biden and his son Hunter, who served on the board of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

The most devastating part of Sondland’s testimony, for me, was when he said that Trump wasn’t actually interested in having the Ukrainians unearth any new information. He just wanted Biden smeared.

“I never heard . . . anyone say that the investigations had to start or had to be completed,” Sondland testified. “The only thing I heard from Mr. Giuliani or otherwise was that they had to be announced in some form.”

Arms for dirt. That was the exchange Trump demanded, using as leverage taxpayer funds that had been appropriated to buttress U.S. national security. Explain to me how anyone can honestly believe that is an appropriate use of presidential power.

“Republicans are in denial about the facts,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Thursday, in what had to be the understatement of the year.

The fact is that Republicans in the House, at least publicly, have performed heroic gyrations and contortions to remain in lockstep with the president. As devastating fact after devastating fact has emerged in the testimony, Trump’s defenders are reduced to arguing, essentially, that Trump can do no wrong.

If reality is inconvenient for the president, Republicans ignore it and create their own faux reality. In her opening statement, submitted in advance to the Intelligence Committee, former National Security Council official Fiona Hill called the idea that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election a “fictional narrative.” But before she even got a chance to read her statement, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) used his time at the microphone to argue that the Ukraine fairy tale was real. Perhaps if he closed his eyes and wished really hard, I suppose, his wish might come true.

Republicans were unable to challenge the testimony of the witnesses called before the committee, so instead they tried to question their character and even their patriotism. They questioned Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman on Tuesday in such a way as to imply, but not come out and allege, that his loyalty was to Ukraine rather than the United States. They tried to portray career diplomats such as George Kent and William B. Taylor Jr. as part of the mythical and oh-so-scary “deep state.”

It would be one thing if Republicans were saying that what Trump did was wrong but does not rise to the level of impeachment. Instead, however, they continue to pretend that Trump is somehow infallible — that because of his vast presidential powers, or perhaps because of some imagined mandate of heaven, what he did must have been not just acceptable but entirely justified.

How glorious it was to send Giuliani to run a shadow foreign policy! How noble to be so concerned about corruption in a faraway land! How brilliant to squeeze Zelensky to besmirch a “rabid dog” like Biden.

Oops, sorry, it was North Korea’s Kim Jong Un who said Biden was a “rabid dog,” and it was Trump who said he wasn’t. Forgive me, but it was an honest mistake. Sometimes I get my “Dear Leaders” mixed up.

