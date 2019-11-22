Roll the camera:

7:38 p.m.

A few seconds into the video, the senator stops in the right lane. A U.S. Park Police vehicle pulls just in front of the Cadillac. Two officers approach the vehicle with guns drawn.

A few seconds later, the senator slowly edges his vehicle to the right and drives off, leaving the two officers behind. One officer bangs his weapon on Cadillac’s window as it pulls away.

The senator continues along the BW Parkway. He doesn’t weave; his driving is not erratic. He sticks to his lane and uses his turn indicator, exiting the parkway in the Bowie area of Prince George’s County, where he slows and is halted by the Park Police again.

7:40 p.m.

The officers pull in front of the Cadillac, exit their vehicle and move toward the senator with their weapons drawn. The senator slowly maneuvers his car to the right, away from the approaching officers, and drives off again.

As the senator pulls away, one of the officers appears to thrust his knee into the side of the vehicle.

7:41 p.m.

The senator comes to a halt for a third time at the intersection Maryland Route 564 and Chapel Avenue in Old Town Bowie in Prince George’s County.

The Park Police vehicle pulls in front again, and again the officers emerge with guns drawn, approaching the Cadillac from the driver’s side. The senator allows the car to creep forward, turning away from an officer coming toward him.

An officer opens fire, five times, and the Cadillac stops.

A few seconds later, the Cadillac crawls forward another few feet, and two more shots are heard. The Cadillac stops for about 11 seconds, then again begins to roll. And again the police fire — there were 10 shots in all, according to the Justice Department — before the Cadillac tilts into a ditch.

In each instance after stopping, the senator had maneuvered away from the officers. At no time did the officers appear to be in danger. The senator’s driving was evasive; it was not menacing.

End of video.

This story of a shooting of an unarmed man by police officers is drawn from a detailed Sept. 26 Post editorial board reconstruction by Lee Hockstader and Sergio Peçanha.

Now the facts.

The victim was not a U.S. senator. He was Bijan Ghaisar, a 25-year-old accountant from McLean. He was shot four times in the head on Nov. 17, 2017, by two U.S. Park Police officers. The incident was captured by the dash-cam video from a Fairfax County patrol car that was following the Park Police officers pursuing Ghaisar’s Jeep Grand Cherokee.

I depicted the shooting victim as a U.S. senator because the actual circumstances surrounding the killing of Ghaisar and the investigation of his slaying raise the question of whether a high-profile federal official would have received similar treatment.

Would, for example, Park Police, in making a traffic stop on a car bearing U.S. senator license plates, pull their police cruiser just in front of the senator’s car and approach with guns drawn?

Ghaisar had left the scene of a fender bender on the George Washington Memorial Parkway in Alexandria that day in 2017. Would the officers have banged on the senator’s window with a gun? That is what the police did to Ghaisar’s Jeep. What about thrusting a knee into the side of the senator’s vehicle? They did that to Ghaisar’s vehicle as well.

Would Park Police fire 10 times at a senator’s car as it drove away from them? Ten shots were fired at Ghaisar. He died after 10 days in a coma.

The investigation of this thoroughly documented shooting then took two years. Would the FBI and the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia take that long to provide answers on the unjustified killing of a U.S. senator by two police officers?

And then, this month, the U.S. attorney closed the case with no charges. This is stunning. Would federal prosecutors come to a similar conclusion if Park Police had killed an unarmed U.S. senator in the same circumstances?

It’s impossible to imagine the violent slaying of a U.S. senator being allowed to fade into oblivion without any consequences.

What does the life of an unarmed Northern Virginia accountant mean to federal prosecutors when there are U.S. Park Police officers behind the blue wall to protect?

