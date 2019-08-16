Regarding the Aug. 13 front-page article “Poor immigrants face higher bar on path to citizenship”:

Who will do the work that Americans don’t want? Highly skilled immigrants will not want those jobs. When our nation was first formed, the wealthy second and third sons received land grants from the king of England. It was soon apparent that the new landowners needed help. Solution? Empty England’s prisons and send them to America as indentured servants. Many of your ancestors were among these first immigrants.

Maybe President Trump will request prisoners to be released to do the jobs done by immigrant workers, including at his golf courses.

Marie Q. Snowden, Shepherdstown, W.Va.

I am an Italian American. My grandparents and parents emigrated from Abruzzi and Marche, Italy, and settled in Pittsburgh, where my maternal grandfather worked at the Jones and Laughlin Steel mill. My paternal grandfather served as a janitor at the University of Pittsburgh. My parents, Max and Esther Sestili, founded Sestili Nursery, a landscape company that still exists after 70 years. I am embarrassed that Ken Cuccinelli, acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, shares the same legacy of Italian ancestry as I do.

I was offended by his condescending statement when he invoked his Italian ancestry to characterize previous generations of immigrants as bootstrap pullers. As if the immigrants entering our country today are not bootstrap pullers, even though they clean rooms and toilets in our hotels, work in searing heat to fix roads, landscape our yards, manicure our hands and feet, carry heavy loads on their backs, and clean and section chickens so the rest of us don’t have to be soiled with chicken blood, guts and dirt.

Ah, Mr. Cuccinelli, visit some of these places, then comment if you must, but please keep your beloved Italian family out of it.

Mary Ann Sestili, Potomac

