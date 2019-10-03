However, the substance of the complaint in the Ukraine matter and special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s report is that the president has a repeated tendency to seek out foreign help as he campaigns. Hence, the main issue is whether the president is working to distort the very remedy — elections — that critics of the impeachment inquiry say we should rely upon instead.

While the critics’ argument has something of a circular quality, it is also helpful. If there must be an impeachment inquiry, its main focus should be whether the president is seeking foreign help to distort our election processes — which would otherwise be the best means for deciding for or against him.

AD

AD

One thing is sure: It will be more difficult for the president to seek foreign help again as long as the impeachment inquiry goes forward.

Clay Ramsay, Silver Spring

Three Sept. 29 op-eds argued for resolution of President Trump’s concededly “wrong” behavior by means of the 2020 election rather than through impeachment [“It’s wrong, but is it impeachable? ” by Kathleen Parker; “The best antidote to Trump ” by George F. Will; and “As Fox News goes, so goes Trump ” by David Von Drehle]. But all three missed that Mr. Trump’s “wrong” behavior strikes at the heart of that 2020 election.

The country has already had one election, in 2016, tainted by efforts to influence the outcome. Arguably, that was a one-off occurrence from which the country can recover without lasting damage. But twice is a trend, raising serious question about the legitimacy of a process that is the heartbeat of our democracy. The country must take preventive action. We can ill afford to await the stillness of that heartbeat.

AD

AD

Greg Williams, Columbia

Margaret Sullivan’s Sept. 25 Style column, “The media continues to facilitate Trump’s lies,” was a truly perfect, on-the-mark article on the current state of journalism. Funny that only four days later, a front-page story provided another instance to prove Ms. Sullivan’s point. “The Ukrainian gas tycoon and the vice president’s son” said Rudolph W. Giuliani’s (and President Trump’s) allegation that former vice president Joe Biden pushed to fire the Ukraine prosecutor (Viktor Shokin) to quash a probe into Burisma “is not substantiated.” In fact, there was never an investigation, and Mr. Biden was pushing to have Mr. Shokin removed for not investigating corruption in general. This fact was clearly stated in the Sept. 29 Fact Checker column, “A guide to Trump’s persistent and false claims about Ukraine and the Bidens.”

Saying that Mr. Giuliani’s and Mr. Trump’s allegation is unsubstantiated as opposed to wrong suggested there may be truth in it. That was clearly misleading.

AD

AD

Colin A. MacLachlan, Columbia

The opening sentence of Dan Balz’s Sept. 29 Sunday Take column, “What Republicans’ silence on Trump tells Americans,” accurately portrayed the current mind-set many members of Republican Party have adopted. He wrote, “For most of the time President Trump has been in office, Republican elected officials have chosen to look away or down during difficult moments.” Their hope is that by keeping their heads down, the controversy du jour will go away. The number of GOP members espousing this position is increasing daily.

Now is the appropriate time to change the symbol of the GOP to reflect our times. From this day forward, the Republican elephant is dead. Long live the party’s new symbol. I propose the Republican ostrich. Republicans stick their heads in the sand and make believe current events are not happening.

Marc Lemberger, Silver Spring

Read more letters to the editor.

AD