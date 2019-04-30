In his April 26 Friday Opinion column, “A better strategy than impeachment,” Fareed Zakaria made the point that impeaching President Trump “would massively increase the class resentment that feeds support for the president.” True, but consider that not impeaching Mr. Trump would validate all of his misdeeds and embolden him to continue his divisive policies. Many of Mr. Trump’s marginal supporters have been having second thoughts, and impeachment would be the final straw that liberated them from the wannabe dictator. The better strategy would be to slow-walk the impeachment process until all of the facts are unveiled and then present a clear and compelling case for Mr. Trump’s removal.

Ray J. Lum, Arlington