Mr. Von Drehle was right: Impeachment is becoming too easy. The House impeachment charges, while accurate and damning to the president, do not meet the level of extreme measures as defined in the Constitution. A congressional censure would have allowed Republicans the less extreme choice to vote their dissatisfaction with the actions of the president while avoiding the political stigma of a guilty vote in an impeachment trial.

Frank DeGrace, Bowie

David Von Drehle argued that if President Trump were impeached, he would be proud of it rather than being shamed by a scarlet “I.” Mr. Von Drehle wrote that censure would be a better option because supporters would continue to stand by Mr. Trump, effectively taking the bite out of impeachment.

Though I agree that impeachment should be a last resort and is most effective when unanimous, being impeached would highlight the controversies that have plagued Mr. Trump’s presidency. President Richard M. Nixon, for example, is remembered for Watergate, not any of his successes.

The question is whether our president is fit to run the nation, which is much more important than the extent of the stigma associated with impeachment. In “The Scarlet Letter,” Dimmesdale confessed his wrongdoings. Will Mr. Trump do the same?

Umang Jain, Fairfax

Republicans in Congress who are supporting the president’s claim of absolutist executive power should be wary. Once Texas turns blue, whether in 2020, 2024 or 2028, there are Democratic presidents as far as the eye can see. If the Republican efforts to enhance the president’s power at the expense of Congress are successful, it will not be good for them, or for the rest of us.

Those of us in Virginia know the political landscape can change very fast.

Leonard Wolfenstein, Annandale

