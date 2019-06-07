Former senator William S. Cohen’s reminiscences of the role of independent-minded actors in the Watergate context, “When will the GOP silence end?” [op-ed, May 30], had a curious omission. While his retelling of the deliberations of a few courageous House Judiciary Committee Republicans damning the consequences and moving against their own party’s president in 1974 was gripping, even compelling, he skipped the more recent national impeachment saga of President Bill Clinton in 1998 and 1999. Specifically, he left out that he sat silent after Mr. Clinton’s false denial of the Lewinsky affair, first to his Cabinet, then to the country, during the controversy.

Perhaps Mr. Cohen regrets his acquiescence but still opposes Mr. Clinton’s impeachment. Or, he might have explained why congressional Democrats had no obligation to confront Mr. Clinton then. One can only wonder. His case would have been strengthened by a candid admission that he handled one impeachment well, another poorly. The wisdom of a current impeachment discussion is best served by full disclosure and a recognition that no party or faction has completely clean hands. Sadly, Mr. Cohen passed on the opportunity to tell the whole story.

Gregory C. McCarthy, Burke