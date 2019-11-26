Now, we see Republicans unashamedly refusing to perform their most valuable role as the only remedy we have of checking and balancing an executive branch grab for power regardless of the reason behind it.
I would suggest caution, Republicans. Keep this up, and Americans might be asking, “What do we need Congress for at all?”
Kristin Dach, Sharpsville, Pa.
If only they had let me at former National Security Council Russia expert Fiona Hill. The Democrats have been focused on President Trump’s motives and actions but have failed to shine a light on the consequences. I wanted a chance to ask several questions.
Ms. Hill is an expert on Russian President Vladimir Putin. What effect, I would want to know, did withholding Ukrainian military aid have on U.S. national security? I might begin by asking Ms. Hill whether Mr. Putin, a former KGB officer, had suddenly become a benign and enlightened ruler; perhaps I would reference the three ghosts responsible for Scrooge’s sudden reversal. I would then question whether Ms. Hill agrees with Mr. Trump’s assessment of Mr. Putin. If not, I would ask why. (For theater’s sake, I might wonder why Mr. Trump has never given Mr. Putin a nickname.) In that newly cast light, I would then ask the impact of Mr. Trump’s actions on our nation, not just Ukraine. Finally, while I had access, I would ask about troop withdrawals in Syria and ask if Mr. Trump is establishing a pattern of playing into Mr. Putin’s hands. That, I believe, is the real crime.
Robert Schiffman, Baltimore