If only they had let me at former National Security Council Russia expert Fiona Hill. The Democrats have been focused on President Trump’s motives and actions but have failed to shine a light on the consequences. I wanted a chance to ask several questions.

Ms. Hill is an expert on Russian President Vladimir Putin. What effect, I would want to know, did withholding Ukrainian military aid have on U.S. national security? I might begin by asking Ms. Hill whether Mr. Putin, a former KGB officer, had suddenly become a benign and enlightened ruler; perhaps I would reference the three ghosts responsible for Scrooge’s sudden reversal. I would then question whether Ms. Hill agrees with Mr. Trump’s assessment of Mr. Putin. If not, I would ask why. (For theater’s sake, I might wonder why Mr. Trump has never given Mr. Putin a nickname.) In that newly cast light, I would then ask the impact of Mr. Trump’s actions on our nation, not just Ukraine. Finally, while I had access, I would ask about troop withdrawals in Syria and ask if Mr. Trump is establishing a pattern of playing into Mr. Putin’s hands. That, I believe, is the real crime.