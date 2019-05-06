Regarding the May 3 front-page article “House Democrats threaten to hold Barr in contempt”:

In saying that Attorney General William P. Barr “lied to Congress,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) laid down a marker that leaves no choice but for the House to begin impeachment proceedings against Mr. Barr. By stating that a sitting president could shut down an investigation if the president felt he were being falsely accused, Mr. Barr set the stage for President Trump to attempt to do just that with the ongoing investigations that the special counsel referred to other U.S. attorney’s offices, including the powerful Southern District of New York. These are dark days in the United States, and I believe the skies will not again be bright unless and until we begin the process of excising people such as Mr. Barr from the U.S. government.

Henry A. Lowenstein, New York