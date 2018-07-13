I found it concerning that in an article focused on the importance of having a safe space for those in the LGBTQ community to be themselves, implicit bias against people of color reared its head [“A flashy farewell to Town,” Metro, July 2]. The article described the neighborhood that the owner of Town Danceboutique encountered when he first opened as seedy and filled with broken glass from car break-ins, and attributed positive changes in the community as brought about by “a different crowd — whiter, wealthier, more professional — that was drawn in by the ‘blank canvas’ the club seemed to offer.”

The racial bias in these descriptions is troubling, suggesting that crime and danger are associated with nonwhite, poor D.C. residents and that an influx of affluent, white people transforms a neighborhood into a desirable, safe place to live. The Post has a responsibility to recognize and eliminate this type of corrosive implicit bias in its reporting.

Stacy Brustin, Washington