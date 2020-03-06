A few years ago, Korean import dogs were the source of a deadly strain of canine influenza, which killed a number of dogs. The novel coronavirus can mutate and jump from one animal species to another. Are we allowing a small group of ill-informed people to put our pet and human populations at risk?
We can’t solve the culturally based problem of animal mistreatment by importing a relative few animals, and we can’t import them all. A better, albeit harder, solution is to change the cultural traditions of the countries from within. There has been some success in Korea, where younger generations are increasingly rejecting dogs as a food source or work animals.
In light of the recent spread of the coronavirus, isn’t it time to look more closely at these groups and recognize the potential for harm that they represent? Our government should require much stiffer import regulations and probably even quarantine periods for all imported street dogs from non-Western countries. Our lives and those of our pets may depend on it.
Christine Miller, Brunswick