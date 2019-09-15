Regarding the Sept. 10 news article “Afghan president faces leadership test amid threat of more Taliban attacks”:

It is stunning that in all the reporting about the now-failed negotiations between the United States and the Taliban to bring about an end to the war in Afghanistan , a vital aspect has been missing in action: NATO and its Resolute Support Mission, which replaced the International Security Assistance Force in 2014.

In addition to the United States, 38 countries have more than 8,000 troops serving in Afghanistan. How any peace agreement was being shaped outside the Afghan government of President Ashraf Ghani was bad enough, smacking of the Paris Peace Accords that ended the Vietnam War and, shortly thereafter, the Republic of South Vietnam.

But to omit our loyal allies, many of whom have been in Afghanistan for nearly as long as we have, is incompetence and arrogance on steroids on the part of the administration. And shame on the media that failed to report on this, too.

What, indeed, were our friends and allies going to do and what roles if any were they to play had an agreement been reached? The world wonders.

Harlan Ullman, Washington

The writer is a senior adviser at the Atlantic Council and author of "Anatomy of Failure: Why America Loses Every War It Starts."

Read more letters to the editor.