Charles Lane’s Oct. 29 op-ed, “A 2020 nightmare: An unbreakable tie,” provided interesting facts about the possibility of a tie in the electoral college after the 2020 presidential election. However, his evaluation of a potential vote in the House failed to mention that the District would have no voice in that process. The District is not a “state” under House rules and therefore would have no vote should the election be decided in the House, even though the Constitution provides the District with three electoral votes in the regular election.