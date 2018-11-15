A sign is left behind in the debris after a deadly mudslide in Montecito, Calif., on Jan. 9. (Dania Maxwell/For The Washington Post)

Lou Cannon worked for The Post for 26 years, including two stints as western correspondent in Los Angeles.

Californians are so accustomed to living on the edge that many of us no longer want to know when we’re in danger.

Santa Barbara County officials are alarmed that only 12 percent of county residents have signed up for “Aware and Prepare” messages sent by phone, email and text when a weather calamity is imminent. This in a county where a ferocious torrent of mud and boulders last January killed 23 people and destroyed scores of homes in Montecito, a few miles from where my wife and I live in the hillside town of Summerland.

Shortly before the mudslide, Montecitans had dodged the worst of the Thomas Fire, which burned for a month on the mountain ridges of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, as the Woolsey Fire now blazes in the Santa Monica Mountains above Malibu. In Ventura, the Thomas Fire destroyed nearly 1,000 homes and claimed the lives of a firefighter and a woman fleeing the blaze. There were no fire deaths in Montecito, where firefighters and first responders performed admirably and saved many more homes than they lost.

But the Thomas Fire, the second biggest in California’s history, had stripped the mountains behind Montecito of trees and brush. When a violent storm struck at 3 a.m. Jan. 9, dropping five inches of rain in a half-hour on parts of Montecito, there was nothing to hold the hills together. Boulders the size of trucks cascaded down Montecito streets.

I walked on a Montecito beach this week in 70-degree weather and could faintly smell the smoke from the Malibu fires to our south. Or was it smoke drifting in from fires in northern California? Local weathermen didn’t seem sure, and who could blame them? We have so many fires. This year alone, California has experienced 7,579 wildfires, burning a record 1,667,855 acres, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Still, out of sight remains out of mind for many Californians, even in a week when the horrific Camp Fire in and around the Sierra foothill town of Paradise killed at least 56 people, and the Woolsey Fire indiscriminately destroyed mansions in Malibu and tract homes in the outer reaches of the San Fernando Valley.

“People see these fires on television or read about them, but they don’t think ‘this could happen to me,’ ” says Jeff Farrell, a Montecito realtor (and onetime Olympic swimming champion). The Farrell family home was destroyed in the mudslide.

Montecito is a small community, and the deaths from the mudslide hit hard. Ten of the deceased were parishioners at the Montecito church we attend; several funerals were held at other churches because ours was in the evacuation zone. The remains of two victims were never recovered; the mother of one of them, a popular teenager, has urged excavators to look carefully as they continue to remove mud and debris months afterward.

Evacuation became a badge of belonging. Some residents, including a 91-year-old friend, were evacuated five times because of the fires in the month before the mudslide. Summerlanders were more fortunate. We were evacuated only once, on a day firefighters stopped the nearby Thomas Fire from wiping out our town.

Jeff and Gabrielle Farrell’s son, Marco, is also a realtor — and a brave man. On the night of the mudslide he saved his family’s lives by finding a spot where they could shelter in place. Anticipating the mudslide, he had made sure that elderly neighbors were secure or out of Montecito.

After the mudslide, the Santa Barbara community reached out to survivors with accommodations, clothing and food. The Montecito Bucket Brigade, a group of volunteers, removed tons of debris and trees, saving millions of dollars that would otherwise have been charged to the homeowners’ insurance.

Nonetheless, Montecito has been slow to recover. Homeowners determined to rebuild are in a protracted struggle with insurance companies and government agencies. Some businesses have failed. The real estate market is sluggish as prospective buyers and renters wait to see what the winter will bring.

“The monster’s still up there on the mountain,” Marco Farrell says. “We don’t know when or if it will rear its ugly head.”

Authorities differ about the likelihood of another mudslide, but with almost no rain since March, fire is a clear and present danger. Gov. Jerry Brown (D) called the fires a “new abnormal.” Alas, it isn’t new. There have been 15 major wildfires in Santa Barbara County and hundreds of homes destroyed since 1990, the year we moved to Summerland.

In California, there is always a fire next time.