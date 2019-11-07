Mr. Vatz dismissed mental illness as a factor worthy of consideration in determinations of guilt or innocence, a circumstance long recognized by legal scholars. Those acquitted of insanity are involuntarily committed to a psychiatric facility for an indeterminate period of time, where they often spend longer times without liberty than if they had been found guilty, given a determinate sentence and sent to prison.

Finally, Mr. Vatz’s comments implied that the opinions of mental-health experts are for sale because both prosecution and defense can offer expert opinions that support their arguments. Though the law requires a yea-or-nay, guilty-or-not outcome, psychiatric illness is rarely demarcated in black-and-white terms. Thus, in any case, there may be data that both supports and refutes defense and plaintiff arguments.

As an attorney once told me, a platoon of facts will beat an army of experts every time. An insanity defense is rarely successful. Although Mr. Ramos claims insanity, if not plausible, a jury will find him guilty, hopefully just as with any other implausible defense argument regarding criminal culpability.

Liza H. Gold, Vienna

The writer, a clinical and forensic psychiatrist, is president-elect of the American Academy of Psychiatry and the Law.

