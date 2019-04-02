Regarding the March 29 editorial “In Maryland, a tie that’s a loss”:

Once again, victory has gone to those who think winning an election mandates the use of public office to force their religious beliefs on the populace at large. Certainly, not every legislator who voted against the End-of-Life Option Act, or voted to amend it into irrelevance, did so for that reason. Just as certainly, many, if not most, did, as they admitted.

This was not a partisan issue. Democrats and Republicans in both chambers voted both ways. Roll-call results are available online, and Marylanders should hold their legislators responsible for this tragedy.

The phrase “Wednesday’s agonizing tie vote” in the editorial particularly caught my attention. The vote will indeed be agonizing for some terminally ill Marylanders. I can only hope that my own end-of-life decisions will someday be made by me and my family and by physicians who inhabit the real world of pain and suffering, not the ivory towers of religious and political dogma.

Gordon G. Cash, Annapolis