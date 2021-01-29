What is novel is the method by which the mania has spread: individual traders, buying and selling via cellphone apps such as Robinhood and fueling the rally by using social media to recruit new speculators. Also novel is the fact that ordinary individuals are getting rich, for now, while hedge funds that had previously sold the stock short — i.e., bet on its continued decline — lose their shirts.

Riveting though this spectacle may be — how high can the denizens of online forum wallstreetbets fly before falling to earth? — it is not some sort of morality play about capitalism in general or financial markets in particular. To be sure, that is not what the odd couple of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) seem to think; they agreed on Twitter that the individual “investors” are administering the hedgies a much-deserved comeuppance for their past manipulations of Wall Street, and that there was therefore something suspicious about the (temporary) stop to trading Thursday. We actually see no reason to doubt Robinhood and other brokers that say they paused to raise capital so trading would be sustainable when it did resume.

Nor are we impressed by the ostensible paternal concerns of hedge fund billionaire Leon Cooperman, who lamented that the mania “will end very badly for the public.” (He said he does not have a position in the market for GameStop.) Last time we checked, all these “people . . . sitting at home,” as Mr. Cooperman calls them, are consenting adults, some of whom will end up richer, even as many others lose out.

There is a cause for concern: that so many short-selling institutions would have to liquidate that it would set off a broader panic, as the mortgage meltdown did in 2008. So far, however, there is little indication of that: The short sellers’ nearly $20 billion loss amounts to less than a thousandth of the $21 trillion U.S. economy. Having been caught out by Internet-empowered individuals this time, short sellers will take that risk into account henceforth, the better to preserve their valid market function: flushing out overrated business models. Individuals who lose on GameStop will learn a valuable lesson, too.

We hope the Federal Reserve is taking note of the gambling that’s being done with the zero-interest money it’s pumping out, in an understandable but unprecedented effort to prop up the pandemic-battered economy. And if there has been any fraud or illegal manipulation, federal regulators need to crack down, which is why Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and the Securities and Exchange Commission were wise to announce that they are “monitoring” the situation — but, for the time being, nothing more. We hope they bring plenty of popcorn.

