However, far too often, lifts in private homes are not required to be periodically inspected.
The elevator industry, including the International Union of Elevator Constructors, understands the importance of code compliance and inspections and proper training and licensing for the individuals who maintain our nation’s elevators — and believes the same standards applied to commercial elevators should be upheld for residential lifts. When inspections and other safety measures are circumvented, precious lives are at risk.
The bottom line is this: In-home elevators can be dangerous and deadly and should require code compliance and mandatory inspections.
If we want to keep our loved ones safe, in-home elevators must be included as part of any elevator safety equation.
Frank J. Christensen, Columbia
The writer is general president of the International Union of Elevator Constructors.