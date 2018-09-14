At least in his part-time businessman role, it is not true, as claimed in the Sept. 12 editorial “The storms keep coming,” that President Trump “continues to dismantle efforts to address . . . risks” associated by some scientists with global warming and sea rise. In December 2017, the Trump Organization received permission to build a 38,000-ton sea wall at the Trump golf course in Doonbeg, County Clare, Ireland. Challenging the Irish government’s relatively relaxed predication, the Trump Organization stated that “it could reasonably be expected that the rate of sea level rise might become twice . . . that presently occurring.”

It is possible the president may visit his Irish golf course before or after the Nov. 11 military parade in Paris. That might give him an opportunity to point out the need for and cost of such mitigation measures to the American people. Of course, the cost of building a sea wall around the United States would be a bit more expensive than the relatively limited Doonbeg golf course wall.

Neil Silver, McLean