Abrar Omeish, a community activist from Fairfax County outside Washington, speaks at an event to remember Jamal Khashoggi, a columnist for the Washington Post who was killed inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

The Nov. 1 news article “GOP senators ask Trump to end nuclear energy talks with Saudi Arabia” reported that Republican senators are demanding that the president cease negotiations of a nuclear deal unless Saudi Arabia promises to use it only for energy in light of the alleged assassination of Post contributing columnist Jamal Khashoggi. However, this is not enough.

A country that has such contempt and disregard for the freedom of speech and the press that it sends assassins outside its borders after a journalist who published dissenting views can be no ally of a country that claims to defend democratic ideals and values — especially when the United States criticizes and imposes sanctions against other countries that do the same.

To be consistent with our ideals, all transactions and negotiations with Saudi Arabia must cease as long as it continues these horrific actions.

Prerak Thakkar, Ashburn