I take major exception to Nelson Pressley’s Sept. 10 review of the Olney Theatre Center’s fantastic production of “South Pacific,” as I’m sure the entire audience did when it rose with me to deliver a resounding standing ovation [“A beached ‘South Pacific’ — and what is Trump doing in ‘Sweeney Todd’?,” Style]. This was the best production of “South Pacific” I have ever seen, leaving me emotionally wrung out even though I’ve seen it many times before.

Andi Drimmer, Gaithersburg