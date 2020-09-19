Some states have listened to Mr. Trump and maintained unnecessary restrictions on voting and vote counting. But Thursday brought good news from the key state of Pennsylvania. The state Supreme Court ruled that ballots arriving by 5 p.m. on the Friday after Election Day can still be counted, as long as their postmarks do not indicate they were mailed after Election Day. Previously, the policy was that all ballots had to be in by 8 p.m. on Election Day, which left voters and the U.S. Postal Service with no room for error. Pennsylvanians will also be able to deposit their ballots into dropboxes, a popular option in many states with high mail-in voting rates.
Pennsylvania still is not quite a model. The legislature and the governor have yet to agree on a plan to allow officials to process absentee ballots before Election Day. Now that the state Supreme Court has settled other voting issues, state leaders should be able to agree on that one.
All of these changes would not make Pennsylvania an outlier or uniquely prone to fraud — indeed, other states offer their mail-in voters far more time for their ballots to arrive. At the price of a mild potential delay in the state vote count, more voters will have their say. The Philadelphia Inquirer predicts the rulings will result in thousands more votes being counted in November, noting that tens of thousands of ballots arrived late in the state’s June primary due to post office and other administrative holdups.
Allowing more votes to be counted should be taken as an unambiguous win for democracy. Yet it conflicts with a years-long Republican strategy of voter suppression that is coming into full bloom under Mr. Trump. The president wants Americans to expect immediate election-night results because polls indicate that more Democrats than Republicans intend to vote by mail, and so he is more likely to appear to be winning before those votes are counted. He may try to prevent absentee votes in Pennsylvania and elsewhere from being tallied after election night. Republicans as well as Democrats who wish to preserve the integrity of U.S. democracy must reject his improper demands.
