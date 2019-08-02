I can see Arthur C. Brooks’s point in his July 28 Sunday Opinion essay, “The opposition isn’t as extreme as you think.” I tend to think that all Republicans are like President Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) — who apparently is absolutely fine with Russian interference in the 2020 election — or my Southern cousins who think that Fox News is more sacrosanct than the Bible and never question anything it says. I know very few Republicans personally, and the ones I meet out canvassing for my state delegate either clam up or are like the aforementioned folks. To paraphrase a recent canvassee, the Democrats are trying to turn the country into Venezuela.

I wish I saw an obvious remedy for this. My husband has joined Better Angels, which tries to get the two sides to talk to each other, but they have trouble finding local Republicans to present the Republican perspective.

Laidler Campbell, Springfield

