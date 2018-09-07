Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer walks the sidelines during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Wisconsin in Indianapolis on Dec. 2, 2017. (Michael Conroy/AP)

Congratulations on the Aug. 26 juxtaposition of two Sports pieces on two football coaches. The article “ ‘ Our call is to save them’ ” described a high school coach in New Orleans, Brice Brown. Jerry Brewer wrote in his column, “Coaches are coaches. Pedestals not required ,” of Urban Meyer, the head coach at Ohio State University.

Brown spends most of his time making sure his players are not in places where they may be shot and killed. He also teaches them the responsibilities of discipline, loyalty and hard work. He calls his players daily to ask where they are, what they are doing and whether they have they eaten. He has won two Class 4A state championships.

Meyer is 73-8 at OSU, with a national championship. To protect his position and his program, Meyer allegedly lied about knowing that an assistant coach’s wife claimed she had been abused by her husband. Meyer subsequently was suspended for three games.

The Post’s Sports section has focused our hearts on the toxic results of “Never admit, never apologize” (also on display on the front pages of newspapers). God help our country.

Donald M. Mayhew, Chevy Chase