Meanwhile, Arizona Republicans are instilling new hope in those devoted to the fraud myth. Well-trained, rule-bound, professional vote counters found no evidence of substantial election fraud in their swing state. So the Arizona Senate GOP majority handed sensitive election materials to a firm with no apparent expertise in vote counting, run by a Trump apologist, to find the missing “evidence.” The results have been shambolic, with workers mysteriously weighing ballots and exposing them to UV light, in an apparent nod to conspiracy theories about fake ballots being flown in from China. Trump zealots are funding the effort, and Trump propaganda outlet One America News has exclusive broadcast privileges, even as real reporters have been restricted. Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D) says her observers have seen widespread procedural errors, inconsistencies and sloppiness. This chaotic count seems designed to produce a tally that differs from the real one, entrenching the Trump lie that the 2020 election was stolen. If this happens, Republicans in other swing states will feel pressure to run their own “audits.”