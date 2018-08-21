Columnist

In March 2005, not long after George W. Bush’s reelection, I wrote in the Nation that “it can be difficult, in these times, to maintain a sense of hope — as corruption, war, lies and injustices large and small loom all around, and outrage about the Right’s assault on our democracy threatens to overwhelm us.” At the time, I felt it was important to celebrate even small moments of triumph, so I started a recurring feature to lift up positive stories that I hoped would inspire progressives. I called it “Sweet Victories.”

A lot has changed since then. But in the first two years of the Trump era, I have often felt similarly downbeat. And in this time of turbocharged news cycles rife with ugly, sensational and brutal stories, I again feel the need, as I did then, “to remember that millions of us are organizing, agitating, mobilizing — and that there are many hard-fought victories to celebrate.”

Led by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, an exciting crop of new progressive voices has emerged from the midterm primaries. Last week, Ilhan Omar, a Somali American former refugee, resoundingly won a crowded Democratic contest in Minnesota. Omar is now expected to join Rashida Tlaib, who prevailed in a competitive Michigan primary this month, as the first Muslim women ever elected to Congress. Insurgent candidate Jahana Hayes, the 2016 National Teacher of the Year, also won her primary in Connecticut and now appears set to become the first black woman from New England to serve in the House. And in Vermont, Christine Hallquist’s overwhelming victory made her the first openly transgender candidate in the United States to win either major party’s nomination for governor. These women are running as trailblazers, but just as importantly, they are also running — and winning — with bold, progressive ideas, such as tuition-free college and Medicare for all.

Along with their electoral successes, progressives have also won meaningful policy advances, particularly at the local level. The town of Waynesville, N.C., adopted a living wage for city workers after the grass-roots organization Down Home North Carolina mobilized to get a minimum-wage increase included in the town budget passed this year. More than 2,000 miles away, Stockton, Calif., is preparing to begin the United States’ most ambitious experiment to date with providing a universal basic income, one of several emerging ideas to address rampant economic inequality. While these local measures will affect a relatively small number of people, they send a powerful signal about the economic dignity of all Americans. As one town worker in Waynesville said, “It’s the difference between having something to eat at night, and not really.”

These progressive gains have been accompanied by significant victories for democracy. A federal judge recently struck down Florida’s prohibition against early-voting sites on college campuses, a senseless policy clearly designed to suppress young-voter turnout. “Throwing up roadblocks in front of younger voters does not remotely serve the public interest,” the judge declared. “Abridging voter rights never does.” In the same state, Floridians for a Fair Democracy gathered more than 799,000 certified signatures to get a constitutional amendment on the ballot in November that would restore the voting rights of about 1.5 million felons disenfranchised by a controversial state policy that critics liken to Jim Crow. And in Michigan, voters have a chance to approve an initiative proposed by a group called Voters Not Politicians to transfer redistricting power from the gerrymandered legislature to an independent commission.

At their core, these progressive victories are about reaffirming the fundamental rights of everyone in this country — and the shared humanity that Americans across the political spectrum are increasingly standing up to defend. On the one-year anniversary of the deadly Charlottesville violence, the white-nationalist Unite the Right rally in the nation’s capital flopped as counter-protesters took to the streets. In small and rural towns such as Athens, Ala., and Eldora, Iowa, the grass-roots group People’s Action has helped organize “community cookouts” to raise money for families who are suffering under the administration’s inhumane immigration policies. “There is an important and untold story about the resistance to [President] Trump’s agenda in small towns and rural communities across the country,” the group explained.

Indeed, as the American people rise up in growing numbers against Trump’s assault on common decency, it seems appropriate that one of this summer’s record-breaking box-office hits was “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?,” a documentary about Mister Rogers and what New York Times critic A.O. Scott described as “the value of kindness in the face of the world that could seem intent on devising new ways to be mean.” In recent months, millions of Americans have shown more than kindness. They’ve demonstrated courage and resilience. And their hard-fought victories have been sweet.

Read more from Katrina vanden Heuvel’s archive or follow her on Twitter.