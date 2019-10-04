Regarding the Sept. 22 Fact Checker analysis of Medicare-for-all, “Sanders implies Medicare-for-all would save money. Studies say otherwise”:

None of the analysis or the studies Fact Checker Glenn Kessler used attempt to quantify the effect of Medicare-for-all on total national health-care expenditures or the benefits, including indirect cost savings, by providing care to everyone. They focus only on federal expenditures that would occur by assuming no changes about who pays what, but that can be easily adjusted.