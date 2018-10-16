Elizabeth Bruenig’s Oct. 13 op-ed, “Why bother to bear children in a hostile climate?,” contemplated human responses to severe climate change. On the very bottom level, humans are the ones at fault, and yet neither corporations nor politicians appear to be trying to fix the issue. In the face of global warming and a growing population, people continue to have children because of the hope they give and their rejection of disregard for our planet.

Though children represent hope and demand responsibility for the future, the fact that the human population is the culprit for climate change remains. Corporate and political leaders refuse to undertake the task of changing production habits and laws, but something must be done. Earth will be ruined if humans continue to live without regard for the ground they step upon. In times like these, we must take responsibility into our own hands. Giving birth is a double-edged sword that must be used wisely.

Lilian Zhang, Herndon