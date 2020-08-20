“I will draw on the best of us, not the worst,” he pledged. “While I’ll be a Democratic candidate, I will be an American president. I will work as hard for those who didn’t support me as I will for those who did. That’s the job of a president.”

This is not to say that Mr. Biden lacks policy substance; here, too, he contrasts with the incumbent. His proposals put substance behind his pledge to “build back better,” starting with taming covid-19 “on day one.” “No miracle is coming,” he said, but the United States can test more, not less, and ensure that protective gear is available while a vaccine is developed. Yet Mr. Biden noted that the pandemic is only one of “four historic crises,” along with the economic downturn, the need to address racial injustice and “the existential threat posed by climate change.” By merely identifying these as critical priorities, he distinguishes himself from a Republican Party in the grips of wide-ranging reality-denial.

He promised to protect the Affordable Care Act and pump up infrastructure spending to build a new foundation for economic growth. Mr. Biden spoke of rolling back the Trump tax cuts to pay for these investments. He promised to rebuild tattered alliances and to refuse to cozy up to foreign dictators.

Yet Mr. Biden’s case is as much about how he wants to govern as what he wants to accomplish. Democrats on Thursday night noted that Mr. Biden was the person to whom lawmakers turned during the Obama administration to round up votes to pass the 2009 economic rescue package. Before he was vice president, he was famous on Capitol Hill for forging relationships with lawmakers from far left to far right. A lifetime of building goodwill helped persuade Republicans such as former Ohio governor John Kasich and Cindy McCain to speak at a Democratic convention. Though many of the Republicans who appeared this year spoke because President Trump is such a threat, they could offer not only warnings about the nation’s current course but also heartfelt affirmations of Mr. Biden’s decency.

During his Thursday speech, he relentlessly pivoted back to a message of unity. “America isn’t just a collection of clashing interests,” he declared.

It is easier in today’s climate to play the zealot than to look for the best in one’s opponents. Coalition-building wins few adherents on Twitter and rarely makes for exciting television. But it gets things done. And in contrast to Mr. Trump’s strategy to divide, deny and despoil, Mr. Biden’s invitation to all Americans to join in a more hopeful vision represents welcome and dramatic change.