Not only did the Democrats compromise, make deals across the aisle and abandon many of their most ambitious proposals, but they also helped hand Republicans, and Virginians, what amounts to a major victory for good, bipartisan governance on redistricting reform, which the GOP was loath to do for most of the past decade. Democrats did that by forfeiting their power to gerrymander voting districts — exactly what Republicans had done to them for a decade.

On gun control, the Democrats passed bills requiring universal background checks for firearms purchases and allowing law enforcement to take away firearms from individuals deemed a threat to themselves or others — but only on a judge’s order. Both those bills are overwhelmingly popular in the state. Democrats also capped handgun purchases at one a month, thereby reinstating a law that was in effect for nearly two decades, until the GOP rescinded it in 2012. But Democrats lacked support within their own ranks to enact their most ambitious proposal: to ban the sale of assault-style weapons and possession of silencers and magazines that hold more than 12 rounds. So much for radicalism.

Similarly, they took half a loaf on the hourly minimum wage — it will rise, not to $15, as many Democratic lawmakers had hoped, but only gradually to $12 by 2023 — and on empowering public workers’ unions, which won the right to collective bargaining if their local government employers assent. Democrats stopped short of reversing Virginia’s decades-old right-to-work law — a rule cherished by Republicans — which guarantees that employees cannot be compelled to join unions.

With Republican backing, Democrats pushed through a law to decriminalize marijuana. They enacted measures, similar to those in dozens of other states, to legalize casino gambling in some cities and increase the statewide gasoline tax, which, given plummeting fuel prices, many Virginians are unlikely to notice.

Some of the Democrats’ most contentious victories involved issues whose effect is mainly symbolic. Those included a vote to ratify the decades-old Equal Rights Amendment, which is unlikely to become part of the U.S. Constitution in the foreseeable future, and to grant localities the power to remove Confederate statues, but only after considerable public input.

Some conservatives will see radicalism in the Democrats’ success in rolling back an array of antiabortion laws enacted in recent years by pro-life GOP lawmakers. Some will be outraged if a commission established by another Democratic-backed law decides to remove the statue of Robert E. Lee that represents Virginia in the U.S. Capitol’s Statuary Hall.

In fact, few of those initiatives will seem off the wall to most Virginians, who got exactly what they were voting for last November: change.

