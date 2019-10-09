As a consumer of car fuel and food products, I wish to complain about the more than $40 billion of ethanol subsidies over the past 40 years and the pervasive increase in the cost of scores of food products throughout the world. The increase in the cost of food products critical to starving people around the globe is immoral. The increase in debt for our children for an uneconomic fuel, whose total-system environmental pollution is about the same as oil or gasoline, is a national disgrace.