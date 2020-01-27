The editorial blithely asserted that the developers “would pick up the tab and take the risk.” This is naive, if not downright disingenuous. Do we really believe toll operators won’t cover their costs and make a profit? Of course taxpayers will foot the bill. (Commuters are, by definition, local taxpayers.)

At some point, we need to stop building a larger and larger super-Beltway and think of other ways to foster regional development and shorten the distance between homes and workplaces.

What will The Post write in 20 years when the expanded 16-lane I-495/I-270 is as congested as it is today? At best, it will write, “No one could have foreseen,” but more likely it will blame Maryland lawmakers for a lack of foresight in transportation planning and regional development. (Or worse, stick to the “more roads” mantra.) How about a good-faith piece of journalism on other long-term solutions to our traffic woes?