At the same time, the fact that President Trump’s approval ratings have remained stubbornly well below 50 percent throughout his presidency should offer hope for the Democrats and clues to a winning strategy. The candidates should explore empirically the reasons for Mr. Trump’s unpopularity (including, possibly, his divisiveness, his character and the persistence of economic stagnation in certain regions) and exploit those reasons if they hope to prevail beyond the Democratic primaries, in November in the face of a rising economic tide.
Leonard Breslow, Chevy Chase