The recent Democratic debate in Iowa worries me. The candidates ignored the elephant in the room, namely that most Americans, and especially the poorer ones, are better off financially now than they were four years ago. According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, wages for the lowest 10 percent of workers over 25 years of age rose on average 5.9 percent annually during the first 11 quarters of the Trump administration, compared with 2.4 percent during President Barack Obama’s second term. Workers in the middle quartiles witnessed more modest improvements relative to the previous administration, while the top 10 percent showed no relative improvement. Thus, bold claims that only the top 1 percent of the population has benefited from current economic growth are easily refuted, a fact that Republicans are certain to exploit both offensively and defensively. It is always an uphill battle to unseat an incumbent president in times of economic growth. Avoiding reality is no solution.