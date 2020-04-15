The VOA’s value became clear to me in Ethiopia as far back as the 1980s, when the Mengistu dictatorship — with Soviet backing — twisted the truth about the famine and civil war plaguing the country. As public affairs officer at the U.S. Embassy, I saw that many Ethiopians faithfully listened to the VOA. It did not distort the news or make it into American propaganda. It provided facts, ideas and varied viewpoints. Its programs no doubt contributed to the popular support needed to rid the country of that terrible regime.
Roberta Cohen, Washington