Regarding Catherine Rampell’s Aug. 27 op-ed, “A Trump tax idea that won’t help you or the economy”:

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow’s wish to index capital gains is a good idea that would add fairness to the tax code — with one additional provision. We should then tax those adjusted gains at regular rates. To paraphrase Gertrude Stein, “Income is income is income.” A significant percentage of my post-retirement income has been from capital gains, and I have enjoyed the tax break. However, I cannot see the fairness of taxing that income less than someone else’s salary of the same amount. Without the rate change, this is surely no time to consider indexing.

Bob Hudson, Silver Spring

