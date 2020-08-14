It is no secret that Indian Americans wish to see ourselves reflected in Kamala Devi Harris. Long after we queued up patiently outside American embassies around the world and disembarked from planes with suitcases meticulously and excessively labeled, we have arrived. Along with pajamas, the number zero and turmeric, we now claim Kamala as our own.

Modern India is a relatively young democracy. At 1.38 billion people, India accounts for nearly 18 percent of the total world population. Indians, however, compose only about 1 percent of the U.S. population, like a barely perceptible sliver of moon against the evening sky.

Our ambition to affirm that we belong to this nation may be considered outsize by some.

Rushing to celebrate our achievements — impressive household incomes, new-construction homes, millennia-old gods, low divorce rates, high SAT scores — we have, on occasion, silently accepted the badge of honorary whiteness.

There are historical and legal reasons for this. When Indians in America quietly shift toward White adjacency, most are not interested in actually being White; they are distancing themselves from Blackness. Anti-Black racism within the Indian community is a heady mixture: made-in-India colorism, socially engineered anti-Black bias of the British imperial strain, and indigenous, all-American racism.

Long before Indians immigrated to the United States, they had already arrived in the New World. In 1838, indentured Indian workers arrived in Trinidad to fill the labor vacuum on sugar plantations following the emancipation of slaves in the British Caribbean. The first Indians arrived in Jamaica, Sen. Harris’s father’s birthplace, in 1845. British colonial policies have played no small role in polarizing the descendants of enslaved Africans and the descendants of indentured Indians in certain Caribbean nations to this day. This polarization is perceptible even in parts of the Caribbean diaspora in the United States.

What about Indians who came directly to the United States in the 20th century? Students of citizenship laws are familiar with cases of Indian men, as well as of other Asians, who sought White racial status in U.S. courts. United States v. Bhagat Singh Thind (1923) or Takao Ozawa v. United States (1922) are landmark cases with much to teach us about the history of Asian Americans, how we think about race and what race has to do with citizenship.

Why were Thind and Ozawa claiming they were White? Because they wished to become U.S. citizens. Until the 1950s, naturalization was largely unavailable to non-White immigrants. I came to this country with my parents as a child in 1982. In my early 20s, I became a naturalized citizen in Boston’s historic Faneuil Hall. Earlier arrivals from Asia faced a more arduous path to citizenship than I did.

As we Indian Americans thrill in our new sense of belonging and rush to claim Harris as our own, we might also use this moment to reckon with our anti-Black racism. Our two struggles — Black and Indian — have been different, but they have also been intertwined. The Indian side of that story begins variously in 1957, when Dalip Singh Saund became the first Indian American to be elected to the House of Representatives; or 1941, when Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, an Indian activist and social reformer, refused honorary whiteness in a segregated American train; or 1498, when the first European ships successfully rounded the southernmost tip of Africa and arrived in Calicut, India.

Or perhaps our intertwined story begins in 1494, when the Treaty of Tordesillas divided the world beyond Europe longitudinally between Spain and Portugal. Spain became one of the major European powers to colonize the Americas as the Atlantic slave trade commenced. Meanwhile, the Portuguese inaugurated European colonialism in the Indian subcontinent.

Our story of how we became American, taught the substitute teacher to pronounce our names and snuck a few spices into the cranberry chutney each Thanksgiving must be retold by Indians without partitioning ourselves from our Black co-citizens.

I arrived as a child immigrant to this country. Now, as the mother of three American teenagers, I am old enough to be the ubiquitous Indian auntie. So, here’s an auntie’s invitation: The tawa is hot and the dosa batter has fermented nicely. If you check the seasoning of those potatoes — a New World vegetable that came to the subcontinent with Europeans nearly five centuries ago — I will tell you a story of how we, you and I, as the Tamil Sangam poet wrote centuries ago, mingled like red earth and pouring rain.