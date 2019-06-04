George F. Will’s latest book, “The Conservative Sensibility,” may be worth reading in full, but his premise is wrong [“Is the individual obsolete?,” the Opinions Essay, June 2]. Progressive vision is not fixated on government means; it must also support American society’s “extraordinary — and creative — complexity.”

Mr. Will seems to forget the dual moral beacons enshrined in the Constitution: individual liberty and the common good. They are not mutually exclusive. Progressivism flows from them as dynamic aspirations: The Declaration of Independence’s individual liberty is the pursuit of happiness, and the constitutional framework seeks “a more perfect Union” that included the Bill of Rights and provisions for amendments over time.

Except for liberal Democratic Party activists, do Americans think in terms of “progressivism”? The danger today is from those leaders who have so distorted conservatism that the Republican Party is led by reckless, opportunistic radicalism. Mr. Will has spoken out against that regime in defense of institutions and the rule of law. Unfortunately, his conceit blinds him to opportunities (if not the imperatives) that exist for true conservatives to join progressives in common cause — what might be called a progressive movement to a higher power. The same conceit blinds those on the leftmost edges of the Democratic Party. “To conserve” is a value that must be in the equation that meets the challenges of the environment, health care, education, economic empowerment and equity, and global threats of war and terrorism. If both conservatives and progressives allow passionate extremes to dominate, then it’s the rest of the United States — the center — that will fall.

