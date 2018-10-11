The Flying Bach, a German breakdance troupe, performs in front of the Lincoln Memorial on Oct. 4. (German Embassy)

Regarding the Oct. 8 news article “U.S. allies work around White House”:

Programs like the German “Wunderbar together” have existed for centuries — and have existed because of their cost-effective, highly credible impact. “Creative connections” by government across all sectors of society is the public dimension of official diplomacy, ranging from short messaging activities to speaker programs of medium length, months-long exchanges of artists, scientists and educators, and multiyear public-private partnerships on entrepreneurship, trade, technology, sustainable development and more.

Adam Clayton Powell III, Washington

The writer is president of the Public Diplomacy Council.

Deborah Trent, Washington

The writer is secretary of the Public Diplomacy Council.