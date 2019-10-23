Hand wipes, showers (for some) and paper plates for food are not solutions to an emergency situation. Four weeks later, the water system failed the clean-and-safe test. Supposedly no one has gotten sick. Yet.

Where is the D.C. Health Department? Where is D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D)? Where is D.C.’s Office of Occupational Safety and Health? Why hasn’t an order been issued to relocate these patients? Can you imagine, for example, George Washington University Hospital, Sibley Memorial Hospital or any nursing home losing its water supply and being told to “shelter in place”?

AD

AD

This situation is a disgrace and does not have to continue. St. Elizabeths, as the article recounted, has had problems with sanitation and unsafe conditions since the 1960s. When the District took it over in 1987, conditions didn’t improve. Why does the District choose inaction when a crisis arises? Could it be because St. Elizabeths largely serves a mentally ill, criminal and nonpaying population? This facility is a disgraceful living monument to the continuing inhumane treatment of individuals. It is a long time overdue that this place is gutted.

Valerie Spiegler, Alexandria

AD