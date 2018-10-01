The Sept. 29 Metro article “Showdown over tipped wage hike is looming” mischaracterized Initiative 77 in the first paragraph. It described the measure as establishing a “minimum wage increase for servers” and other tipped workers.

The measure does no such thing. The minimum-wage increases scheduled to go into effect in the next few years were legislated by the D.C. Council in 2016. Initiative 77 does not raise the wage; it reallocates the way employers pay for it.

This was correctly noted later in the article when it said that while now employers can count an employee’s tips toward reaching the minimum wage and need only top up those tips to do so, Initiative 77 makes the employer pay the entire amount out of pocket without taking tips into account.

Almost everyone I’ve talked to about this was under the mistaken impression that Initiative 77 “increases the minimum wage.” Even the D.C. ballot described the measure in this misleading way.

Nancy Stanley, Washington