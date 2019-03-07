Tony Mecia, a former senior writer at the Weekly Standard, is business journalist in Charlotte.

House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) has laid out an ambitious agenda, one aimed at protecting consumers, expanding affordable housing and increasing the scrutiny of banks. “The issues before this committee are critically important for the economic well-being of millions of Americans and our whole economy,” she said at the committee’s Jan. 30 meeting.

But as the House committee overseeing banking advances policies affecting the finances of the rest of us, it’s worth examining how committee members have done making financial decisions for themselves.

As you might expect from a panel of 60 lawmakers with different backgrounds and ages, their personal financial pictures range from those with substantial assets to younger members with hardly any savings. But if you pore through the most recent public financial disclosures of the committee’s Democrats and Republicans, as I did recently, you’ll see that they have a mixed record when it comes to their personal finances and investments. Members of Congress are generally free to trade stocks and make investments like anybody else, though they are forbidden from using nonpublic information for personal gain and must disclose their main assets and debts annually.

One of the first takeaways is that committee members carry plenty of debt. Maybe debt tolerance by members of Congress is unsurprising, given that lawmakers have allowed the national debt to surpass a staggering $22 trillion.

Some of the debt held by the House banking committee members could be considered prudent investments. Fifty-eight percent reported having a mortgage, and 34 percent said they own rental properties. About 12 percent reported owing student loans — in hindsight a savvy investment if it helped win a federal job with perks and a $174,000 annual salary.

Yet a startling number of committee members reported owing one of the worst kinds of debt, credit card debt. Eleven members, or nearly 1 in 5, said they owed $10,000 or more on credit cards. Owing money to credit card companies isn’t inherently shameful: Consumers might do it when in a financial pinch, and small businesses use cards as a routine source of capital. About 40 percent of U.S. households carry a balance.

Financial advisers, though, generally counsel clients to avoid card debt if possible because annual interest rates are so high, often 20 percent or more. Rep. Al Lawson (D-Fla.) seems to have the most plastic. He listed three cards on which he owed a total of $23,000, according to documents filed in January.

Other notable pieces of information about the financial lives of House banking committee members:

Presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) has dabbled in cryptocurrencies. She reported buying Ethereum and Litecoin in December 2017. Unfortunately for her, that’s about the time virtual currency price peaked before cratering. Last year, Gabbard reported the value of each at between $1,000 and $15,000.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is known for doing things differently, and that’s true even in her retirement savings. Advisers typically counsel young people to invest in an aggressive mix of stocks or index funds, but the self-proclaimed socialist went a different route and filled her 401(k) with corporate junk bonds. She listed her retirement account at between $1,000 and $15,000 last year, invested in a bond fund called “Prudential High Yield Z.”

Shhh, don’t tell their progressive base, but three committee Democrats — William Lacy Clay of Missouri, Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey and Dean Phillips of Minnesota — reported owning stock in the tobacco company Philip Morris. On the other side of the aisle, freshman Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio) reported holding stock in companies that are occasional targets of the right, including Nike, Amazon and Google parent Alphabet.

Who owes the most debt? That distinction goes to Rep. Roger Williams (R-Tex.), whose lines of credit, notes owed and a mortgage totaled between $4 million and $11 million. Don’t worry too much about him, though, as his liabilities are more than outweighed by assets, including a car dealership worth more than $50 million.

Are banks too big to fail? Committee members might hope so, because they have links to many of them. Fifteen members, or about 1 in 4, report owning bank stocks. In addition, 17 members list some form of financial relationship with JPMorgan Chase and 13 with Bank of America. Notably, seven Democrats and seven Republicans list financial ties to Wells Fargo, which Waters in 2017 called on regulators to shut down. Waters and her husband have a mortgage with Wells Fargo, her filings show.

Other potentially questionable financial moves by committee members include borrowing from a retirement account and buying whole life insurance. One member says her husband owes $10,000 to $15,000 in debt to the Internal Revenue Service.

The aim here is not to deride members of Congress for their personal financial decisions or lack of investment acumen. And financial smarts are not a prerequisite for enacting sound economic policy. But as policy prescriptions emerge from Capitol Hill, we would do well to remember that they come not from infallible oracles but from humans capable of error, even when it’s their money at stake.