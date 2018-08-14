Megan McArdle’s Aug. 12 op-ed, “Show me the victims of insider trading. I’ll wait,” was condescending. How dare she compare insider trading to exceeding the speed limit on a deserted road or participating in an office sports pool? Where are the victims, she asked. Ms. McArdle was correct to state that losing confidence in our institutions is the greatest harm. And that there are other ways our societies discriminate against those not advantaged enough to be a part of her “people like us.” That doesn’t take away from the fact that Rep. Chris Collins (R-N.Y.) exploited his position. He is a part of the erosion of confidence she spoke of. Isn’t that enough?

Maryjane Monck, Columbia

The central factual claim of Megan McArdle’s Aug. 12 op-ed on insider trading simply was wrong.

She wrote, “But if he hadn’t sold, those interested buyers would have bought shares from someone else.” That isn’t how the market works. People buy (or don’t buy) considering the price.

The most obvious example is buy limit orders. These are widely available and used by both sophisticated and mom-and-pop investors. I can easily specify, “Buy 100 shares of Innate Immunotherapeutics tomorrow, only if the price is below $X.” Ms. McArdle noted that “share prices tend to decrease as the supply of shares increases.” That means Cameron Collins’s alleged attempt to sell could lower the price below my $X threshold, causing me to buy. Limit orders frequently expire automatically at the end of the trading day. That means when the leak and the public announcement are days apart (as allegedly was true in Mr. Collins’s case), the insider trader’s offer to sell can trigger the limit order, whereas the public announcement might not. (By then, it ha s expired.)

There are similar effects from computerized algorithmic trading or even just shopping for stocks and spotting an apparent good deal. Lower prices result in more quantity demanded.

So when insider traders lie by omission, their offer to sell recruits new victims.

Matt Flaschen, Philadelphia

I am happy to show Megan McArdle who the victims of insider trading are: every person who holds stock sold through a U.S.-based stock exchange.

The reason the United States is the center of stock trading is that we regulate and police our exchanges. Period. It is that hard-earned reputation for a reliable and stable stock market that has made it an attractive avenue of investment to most of the world. That reputation is reinforced every time insider trading is discovered and punished.

Ms. McArdle should consider how we each benefit from that perception of fairness, which she denigrated so artfully.

Janet Kinzer, Silver Spring