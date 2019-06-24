I am glad to hear President Trump “scrapped plans to kill a U.S. Forest Service program,” the Job Corps Civilian Conservation Centers [“Plan to close nine rural Job Corps sites reversed,” news, June 20]. Such programs have a grand history of helping U.S. citizens.

Specifically, for my family, it was a great day on July 21, 1934, for my grandfather F.R. Janning, a Dust Bowl wheat farmer, when he heard that President Franklin D. Roosevelt instructed the Forest Service, the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) and the Works Progress Administration (WPA) to start planting shelterbelt trees in Mangum, Okla., 88 miles away and to plant them all the way from the Brazos River, Tex., to Canada to break the wind long enough for wheat to take hold and grow again. My grandfather had watched his wheat crop blow away seven years in a row, but now there was hope. FDR, through the CCC, Forest Service and WPA, saved his livelihood.

This was one of the greatest intersections in U.S. history of courageous and enduring American farmers willing to fight the elements until government workers arrived to facilitate successful crops again. Great people and great government saved the day.

Saving the Civilian Conservation Centers as a vestige of American greatness will be inspiring to future Americans who might be asked to do the same.

Larry Guthrie, Washington

