Facebook, naturally, has been charged with ill intentions, with critics suggesting this is a business ploy like any other. The firm has replied with a pledge never to monetize Instagram Youth through advertisements. Though encouraging, the promise doesn’t mean an end to all data collection — some level of which is key to the functionality and personalization for which Facebook products are known. And there’s another strategic reason to usher the ever-fresher-faced into the Facebook family: These tools are habit-forming, and habits formed at tender ages are liable to stick. The day an Instagram Youth member turns 13 will probably be the day he becomes an Instagram member.
Facebook defends itself by saying that young people are already on social media in startling proportions, whether they’re supposed to be or not, and they’re already encountering all the risks skeptics fear. Better to recognize that and increase the involvement of adults in the room, as well as set stricter standards for permissible data collection and acceptable content alike, than to ignore it and allow harms to run rampant. That’s a reasonable argument, though the devil is in the details of the expected parental controls. Facebook could also choose to devote itself to rooting out insidious material and verifying age more effectively (in fact, it has already promised to do just that), rather than surrender to today’s reality that its safety efforts are insufficient.
Indeed, focusing only on the most obvious abuses ignores the other harms that might come from social media — harms we still don’t fully understand. The attorneys general refer to research about the threat to the “physical, emotional and mental well-being of children”; the specter of device addiction that keeps kids glued to a screen instead of spending time outside with each other in person also looms large. Convincing evidence of these ill Internet effects remains lacking. As Instagram head Adam Mosseri said on Twitter this week, the question of whether social media is good for children under 13 in particular is still unanswered — true, in part, because children under 13 are barred from most social media. Inviting them on might offer those answers at long last. But at what cost?
