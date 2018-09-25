Ruth Marcus expressed the faith that our constitutional system and democratic institutions will shield us from the worst in her Sept. 16 op-ed, “The merits of building bridges.” Former British prime minister Tony Blair, she wrote, is “more bullish about democracy in the United States than in Europe.” She quoted Mr. Blair saying, “You have a resiliency in your institutions that will pull you through.”

Those institutions, however, are only as good as the courage of the people who are their instruments. And there is no better example of the failure of those institutions to protect democracy than the deliberate and malicious ripping away of children from their asylum-seeking parents.

David M. Siegler, Oakton