Opinion: I’m excited to have my second baby. Why are others so skeptical this time?

One pregnant woman is doing her part to reduce the nationwide baby shortage.

Text by Shaina Feinberg
Drawings by Julia Rothman

Shaina Feinberg is a filmmaker and writer. Julia Rothman is an illustrator. They are constant collaborators. Their book, “Every Body: An Honest and Open Look at Sex from Every Angle,” is out now from Voracious Books.

Image without caption
Image without caption
Image without caption
Image without caption
Image without caption
Image without caption
Image without caption
Image without caption
Image without caption
Image without caption
Image without caption
Image without caption
Image without caption
Image without caption
Image without caption
Image without caption
Image without caption

