Our favorite Washington Post op-eds of 2021
The Washington Post Opinions section published hundreds of op-eds from outside contributors this year, covering an enormous range of topics, from the coronavirus pandemic to the United States’ racial reckoning to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and beyond. Below, opinions staff members pick their favorite op-eds from 2021 and explain what made their choices stand out.
The U.S.
It is painful to remember. We have to remember.
By Eddie S. Glaude Jr.
In his meditation in May upon the first anniversary of George Floyd’s killing, Eddie S. Glaude Jr. examined the United States’s instinct for forgetting whatever is painful and unjust. It was a powerful plea to remember, given the unaddressed racial inequities that Floyd’s death called attention to, but he was not optimistic that this time would be different: “I hope this anniversary motivates us to keep working hard to transform policing in this country, but George Floyd’s murder will not escape the demands of our rituals of innocence.”
— Michael Larabee, op-ed editor
As secretary of the interior, Deb Haaland leads the department’s investigation into past treatment of Indigenous children at government-run boarding schools. This mission is personal to Haaland: Members of her family were taken away and “educated” at these schools, which attempted to erase their culture and identity. I was deeply moved by Haaland’s openness to share her family’s experience with us all as she shines a light on a dark period in our history.
— Nana Efua Mumford, manager of editorial, talent and logistics
The high school years can be tough enough, as teens try to figure out themselves and the world around them. It’s senseless and cruel that schools would target for banning a book like Maia Kobabe’s “Gender Queer: A Memoir” — which the author hoped could serve, along with other works, as a “lifeline for queer youth who might not yet even know what terms to ask Google to find out more about their own identities, bodies and health.” This beautiful graphic op-ed recounts Kobabe’s own journey of self-discovery — and the role that libraries played in it.
— Chris Rukan, opinions design director
The grieving father of a murdered 15-year-old goes online to order a DIY kit for the kind of gun that killed her, using her name, and it shows up on his doorstep. In Muehlberger’s op-ed, that devastating image leads to a passionate argument against cheap, untraceable “ghost guns” and a plea for the federal government to classify and regulate them as firearms.
— Nancy Szokan, assignment editor
What pretending to be a White guy taught me about privilege
By Annabelle Tometich
Annabelle Tometich is a half-Filipina, “half-Yugoslavian/English/Canadian” woman. But for 15 years, she lived as a French guy. Or, at least, she wrote as one. Jean Le Boeuf was the nom de plume she inherited when she became a restaurant critic for her hometown newspaper, and the name came with perks. “As Le Boeuf,” Tometich writes, “I could wield the ultimate power: Whiteness.” In her terrific op-ed, Tometich explores her upbringing in a community named for a Confederate colonel, her struggle for authority as a mixed-race person — and her decision to finally bid adieu to Monsieur LeBoeuf. Bon appétit.
— Drew Goins, assistant editor
Environment
Kendra Atleework’s essay transported me to rural California and “the high desert town of Bishop, at the eastern foot of the Sierra Nevada mountains” — a place I’ve never been. She conveyed the beauty of her home and her deep love for it but also her anxiety about changes in the land, especially the rising threat from wildfires. She made the burdens of climate change real in a deeply personal way.
— Mary-Ellen Deily, multiplatform editor
The protagonist of John Cheever’s short story “The Swimmer” set himself the challenge of getting home via a “river” of suburban backyard swimming pools. Neddy Merrill, meet Tierra Curry, who this summer set herself the challenge of winning a “fun, absurd” annual competition among her friends to “see who can swim in the most rivers between the summer solstice and fall equinox.” She tallied 108 rivers across eight states, encountering some natural beauty but more often bodies of water that need protection “not just from pollution but also from everyday insults.”
— Mark Lasswell, associate editor
The pandemic has reminded us that crises in our society and crises in the natural world are inextricable. In this op-ed, science journalist Dan Fagin gives a perfect example: Economic collapse in some tourist-dependent Mexican communities has led to deforestation, putting monarch butterflies in danger. The piece is heartbreaking but also surprisingly hopeful. Humans may have contributed to the butterfly’s plight, but they are also helping to stop it.
— Beatrix Lockwood, operations editor
Global
Cubans are losing their fear. We want change.
By Abraham Jiménez Enoa
When Cubans took to the streets this year during an unprecedented wave of protests — in defiance of regime repression — many around the world were surprised. But for Abraham Jiménez Enoa, our Global Opinions columnist in Havana, the demonstrations were the natural conclusion to years of frustration, especially among young Cubans. He had been documenting the disaffection for years at great personal risk: He was detained, strip-searched, threatened. But that day he saw people in the streets openly chanting what many had only whispered to him in private.
— Eli Lopez, senior editor for international opinions
I founded a boarding school for girls in Afghanistan. Don’t look away from us.
By Shabana Basij-Rasikh
The chaotic U.S.-led withdrawal from Afghanistan put an abrupt end to 20 years of Western support for women’s rights and democratic institutions in the country. This powerful piece by Basij-Rasikh (who has since become a Post Global Opinions contributor) explains how decisions made in Washington had dramatic individual consequences for the students of the all-girl school she created and led — giving us a rare perspective on events.
— Christian Caryl, global opinions editor
There are two Hong Kongs. China is betting one can survive without the other.
By Keith B. Richburg
“Two cities occupying the same compact space, but existing in parallel realities.” That is how Keith B. Richburg, a former Washington Post correspondent and now director of the University of Hong Kong Journalism and Media Studies Centre, describes Hong Kong today. Its civil society, artists and young people remain committed to the old vision of freedom that is quickly being stifled. But the Hong Kong of corporations and businesspeople is enthused by its booming economy and links to China. Richburg reframes the conversation about the city’s future, asking: Can this new Hong Kong survive devoid of what has long made it so special?
— Mili Mitra, global opinions editor
Covid-19
From 9/11 to covid-19, I have seen how terror leads to fear, and fear to hatred
By Jaswinder Bolina
Jaswinder Bolina is a poet and essayist who writes on American culture and politics with uncommon nuance. For the 20th anniversary of 9/11, he gave us an op-ed with a twist — beginning with a personal story of being racially profiled in the aftermath of the attacks and building toward a broader meditation on the nature of terror and fear. Yet Bolina is also a critic who loves his country despite its flaws. So he ends with an optimistic vision. “Faced with terror,” he writes, “there is only one thing we have to fear, and we are better when we face it together.”
— Jen Balderama, associate editor
India’s covid-19 crisis is a dire warning for all countries
By Madhukar Pai and Manu Prakash
At the time that Madhukar Pai and Manu Prakash wrote to warn that the delta variant ravaging India would sweep the globe, the strain still felt a world away. Indeed, it would be two months before it caused yet another devastating wave here in the United States. If only Americans had heeded their warning. If only people realized now that low vaccination rates in developing countries mean another coronavirus catastrophe may still loom on the horizon.
— Robert Gebelhoff, assistant editor
Two years into the coronavirus pandemic, we need to be reminded of the human cost of misinformation and vaccine resistance. Betsy Phillips’s scary tale is part of the horrible toll on our nation and the world.
— Jamie Riley, local opinions editor
Culture
This one goes out to every whiny brat restaurant customer
By Daphne Crawford
This op-ed — a Washington Post reader favorite — had it all: supposed adults behaving badly, the stresses of working a minimum-wage job in the restaurant industry during a pandemic, the forces that have led to an economic upheaval that is being called the “Great Resignation.” And it was served up with a saucy cup of ranch dressing on the side. High school senior Daphne Crawford has a brilliant future as a writer, if that is what she chooses to do (and I sure hope she does).
— Karen Tumulty, deputy editorial page editor
Former Mad magazine editor John Ficarra, an expert in falling pianos, writes on the fall of pianos, plinking out an elegy to his 39-year companion, an upright Baldwin, with which he recently parted ways. “You’d be surprised how many people cry when we do this,” said one of the workmen taking away his friend. Don’t be surprised if you shed a tear reading this piece.
— Ryan Vogt, multiplatform editor
We’re not posting for Gabby Petito. We’re posting for ourselves.
By Rachel Monroe
After the disappearance of 22-year-old Gabby Petito, many Americans rolled up their sleeves and opened their favorite social media app to investigate. Rachel Monroe, author of a book about our cultural fascination with crime, wrote a timely piece about how that type of social media sleuthing is often selfish. She writes: Reducing a victim to a trending topic takes away their humanity, flattening them into a meme.
— Ethan May, operations editor
Don’t see your favorite op-ed here? Let us know your pick in the comments. And read our 2020 picks here.
At a critical moment in May, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) cast her lot — in this op-ed — with lawmakers who wanted to investigate the causes and actors behind the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The essay represented a point of no return for Cheney, who has since been ostracized by state and national Republicans. Months later, the House investigation continues, as does Cheney’s belief that, as she wrote, “we must be brave enough” to defend democracy “no matter what the short-term political consequences might be.”
— Michael Duffy, opinions editor at -large