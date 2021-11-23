Opinion: The birth of the benevolent turkey — a new Thanksgiving tradition
Eureka! Here’s an idea.
What if, instead of continuing
the bizarre tradition
of a president
pardoning a turkey for no crime,
... we arranged instead
for a turkey
to pardon our country
for what it does to us sometimes?
From the insurrection
and the Afghan withdrawal,
to the families at the border,
vaccine denial
and the “big lie” ...
To sending two Black men to prison
for decades
for a crime they didn’t commit,
while letting a White man
literally get away with murder.
Man-o-man.
This year would be a tough one
for the benevolent turkey.
[Sign up to get email alerts for Sergio Peçanha’s columns.]
Sergio Peçanha is a visual columnist at the Opinions desk of the Washington Post.