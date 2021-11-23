Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

Opinion: The birth of the benevolent turkey — a new Thanksgiving tradition

Eureka! Here’s an idea.

What if, instead of continuing

the bizarre tradition

of a president

pardoning a turkey for no crime,

... we arranged instead

for a turkey

to pardon our country

for what it does to us sometimes?

From the insurrection

and the Afghan withdrawal,

to the families at the border,

vaccine denial

and the “big lie” ...

To sending two Black men to prison

for decades

for a crime they didn’t commit,

while letting a White man

literally get away with murder.

Man-o-man.

This year would be a tough one

for the benevolent turkey.

