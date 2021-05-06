Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

Opinion: After 17 years, cicadas catch up with the news

In the next few weeks, billions of cicadas will emerge in the eastern United States after 17 years underground. They have a lot to catch up to.

— Why doesn’t my BlackBerry work?

— They’re so passé! Look...

— Now we doom-scroll!

— Whoa! A guy called Barack Hussein Obama was elected president!

— Wow! We evolved!

— OMG! We really did. Look:

— Not so fast, guys! That orange dude from “The Apprentice” was also elected president!

— And he was impeached twice! And then... FIRED!

— Ohhhh myyy goddddd! There’s a P-A-N-D-E-M-I-C?!!

— Look at this! The vice president is a woman! And Black and Asian! And wears tennis shoes!

— Look, aviator sunglasses are still in style!

— And apparently so is Mitch McConnell?!

— How is any of this possible?

— It’s not just him! Check it out!

— A whole bunch of them have been in Washington a very long time! Some since Nixon!*

— Dang.

— Okay, show’s over, everyone.

— Time to mate and die!