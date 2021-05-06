Opinion: After 17 years, cicadas catch up with the news

By
Ann Telnaes and 
Sergio Peçanha

In the next few weeks, billions of cicadas will emerge in the eastern United States after 17 years underground. They have a lot to catch up to.

— Why doesn’t my BlackBerry work?

— They’re so passé! Look...

— Now we doom-scroll!

— Whoa! A guy called Barack Hussein Obama was elected president!

— Wow! We evolved!

— OMG! We really did. Look:

— Not so fast, guys! That orange dude from “The Apprentice” was also elected president!

— And he was impeached twice! And then... FIRED!

— Ohhhh myyy goddddd! There’s a P-A-N-D-E-M-I-C?!!

— Look at this! The vice president is a woman! And Black and Asian! And wears tennis shoes!

— Look, aviator sunglasses are still in style!

— And apparently so is Mitch McConnell?!

— How is any of this possible?

— It’s not just him! Check it out!

— A whole bunch of them have been in Washington a very long time! Some since Nixon!*

— Dang.

— Okay, show’s over, everyone.

— Time to mate and die!

Ann Telnaes is an editorial cartoonist for The Washington Post. She won the Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning in 2001.
Sergio Peçanha is a visual columnist at the Opinions desk of the Washington Post.